JUST IN
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar village
Today marks last day of campaigning for 1st phase of Gujarat Assembly polls
NIA conducts raids at locations linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, aides
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sanwer in MP; Digvijaya Singh joins
Shraddha murder case: 2 sent to custody for attacking Aaftab's police van
Min temp settles at 7.3 degrees C in Delhi, air quality 'very poor'
India's UN permanent representative meets General Assembly president
Centre asks for reconsideration of Saurabh Kripal's name as Delhi HC judge
Dalit activist shot dead in UP, sparks strike of sanitation workers
India panel to favour linking local gas prices to crude basket: Report
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Amit Shah likely to visit Kolkata on Dec 17 to attend security meet
Business Standard

Bangladesh has special place in India's Neighbourhood First policy: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu said that Bangladesh occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy

Topics
Bangladesh | India | Droupadi Murmu

IANS  |  Dhaka 

Droupadi Murmu
Droupadi Murmu (Photo: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu has said that Bangladesh occupies a special place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

She made the remark after the newly-appointed Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, Mustafizur Rahman presented his credentials to the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

"The India-Bangladesh relations are bounded by language, culture, and history, and the unique ties is forged in shared sacrifices," she said.

Welcoming the envoy, President Murmu mentioned that Bangladesh is the largest trade partner of India in South Asia and also recalled the joint celebrations of Mujib Year, the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's War of Liberation and the 50th years of establishment of Bangladesh-India diplomatic ties.

She also spoke about her meetings with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in September in New Delhi and later in London.

The Bangladesh envoy thanked for the opportunity to present the credentials and conveyed greetings from President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

He mentioned India's moral and material support during the 1971 War of Liberation under Sheikh Mujibur's leadership.

"The Indo-Bangladesh cooperation, in fact, began in the battlefield of 1971," he said, adding the bilateral ties have reached a new height and described it as a model of "neighbourhood relations".

He assured President Mumru that he would endeavour to further expand and consolidate the relations.

The envoy also thanked India for inviting Bangladesh to the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023.

--IANS

sumi/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bangladesh

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 12:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.