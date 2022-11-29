Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Sanwer in MP; Digvijaya Singh joins

JUST IN
Business Standard

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Sanwer town in Indore district on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday.

Topics
Madhya Pradesh | Digvijaya Singh | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  Sanwer (MP) 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi headed for Ujjain from Sanwer town in Indore district on the seventh day of its Madhya Pradesh leg on Tuesday.

Gandhi and other Congress leaders including former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, ex-parliamentarian Prem Chand Guddu and former state minister Kamleshwar Patel were seen walking briskly in the morning after the yatra resumed its journey from Sanwer at around 6 am.

State Congress women functionaries Noori Khan and Archana Jaiswal were also seen matching steps with Gandhi while interacting with him during the foot march.

The yatra will stop for the morning break in Ninora village at around 10 am.

Gandhi will pay a visit to a Jain religious place near Ninora in the afternoon before proceeding to Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple.

He will also address a public meeting in Ujjain in the evening.

The yatra, a mass contact programme of the Congress, will cover a distance of 380 km in the Malwa-Nimar region of western Madhya Pradesh in 12 days before entering Rajasthan on December 4, according to the programme announced by the Congress.

The march led by Gandhi entered Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district from neighbouring Maharashtra on November 23.

It has so far completed more than half of its journey in MP, covering Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Indore districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 11:20 IST

