Bank fraud case: CBI raids multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

-
ALSO READ
Rs 411-crore fraud: SBI approaches CBI as three loan defaulters flee India
Transfer of investigation to CBI cannot be a routine exercise, says SC
CBI files case against Punjab Basmati Rice Ltd on complaint of Canara Bank
SFIO arrests Rotomac director, Frost International's CEO and MD
ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for 4th time in PMLA case
-
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Morena in connection with a bank fraud case.
On Saturday, CBI officials reached the offices and residence of the director of the KS Oil Company in Morena to carry out searches in the bank fraud case.
As many as four teams of the probe agency have reached Morena for the investigation.
More information awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU