Business Standard

Bank fraud case: CBI raids multiple locations in Madhya Pradesh's Morena

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Morena in connection with a bank fraud case

Bank fraud | Madhya Pradesh | CBI

ANI  |  General News 

crime

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is conducting raids at multiple locations in Morena in connection with a bank fraud case.

On Saturday, CBI officials reached the offices and residence of the director of the KS Oil Company in Morena to carry out searches in the bank fraud case.

As many as four teams of the probe agency have reached Morena for the investigation.

More information awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 22 2020. 15:28 IST

