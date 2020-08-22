Police step up vigil after ISIS operative held in Delhi with explosives

An alleged operative with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) was arrested from central Delhi's Ridge Road area following a brief exchange of fire, a senior officer of the Police said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday night.

"The accused was arrested after an exchange of fire from Ridge Road between Dhaula Kuan and Karol Bagh," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwaha said.

Police said his interrogation is on. A press conference on the matter is likely to be held by the Police.

The police have stepped up vigil in the city following the arrest.

Meanwhile, a bomb disposal team of the Security Guard (NSG) reached the spot along with a robot that helps pick up a bomb or IED and a TCV (total containment vessel) vehicle that is used to defuse a bomb in a controlled environment.

In wake of the arrest, Uttar Pradesh DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi sounded an alert in the state and asked all police officers, especially those in field posting, to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

In addition, security checks have been intensified along the border in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

Vehicles and passengers moving to and fro Delhi are being checked at the border, while Gautam Buddh Nagar district is also on alert mode, Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

Senior police officers also assessed security checks in the district bordering Delhi.

