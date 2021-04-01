Bank-loan default case: CBI books director, CEO of Golden Jubilee Hotels

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids over 100 locations in bank fraud cases amounting to Rs 3,700 cr
CBI arrests its DSP, inspector over alleged bribery within agency
SBI, HDFC Bank: How to trade banking stks post SC's loan moratorium verdict
Bank of Baroda: With loan recast hazy, strong re-rating few quarters away
CBI registers case against pvt firms for causing Rs 4,736 cr loss to banks
-
The CBI has booked Arjun Singh Oberoi, director, Golden Jubilee Hotels, along with its CEO and managing director Laxmi Narayan Sharma, in connection with alleged cheating in a loan default of over Rs 1,285 crore in a consortium of seven banks led by the Bank of Baroda, officials said on Thursday.
The agency has also carried out searches at various locations in Hyderabad in connection with the case, they added.
Oberoi is also the managing director of EIH Limited, which runs hotel chains Oberoi, Trident and Maidens.
Besides Oberoi and Laxmi Narayan Sharma, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also named Neha Gambhir and Yashdeep Sharma in the case registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating, besides provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.
It is alleged that Golden Jubilee Hotels took credit facilities to the tune of over Rs 728 crore during 2009-15 in the form of term loans and bank guarantees from the consortium comprising the Bank of Baroda, the erstwhile Corporation Bank, the Punjab National Bank, the Punjab and Sind Bank, the erstwhile Syndicate Bank, the Jammu and Kashmir Bank and the Bank of Maharashtra, they said.
When the company could not meet the deadlines to repay the loans, the banks carried out a forensic audit by Ernst and Young, which declared the account as fraud.
"It is submitted that borrower company, its promoters, along with other unknown persons and entities, in pursuance of a well-knitted criminal conspiracy...and with dishonest intention of causing wrongful loss to the consortium of banks led by Bank of Baroda to the tune of Rs 1,285.45 crore together with uncharged interest up to September 30, 2020 and wrongful gain to themselves, diverted and siphoned off the funds disbursed to them, dishonestly misappropriated the loan amount," the banks alleged in the complaint.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU