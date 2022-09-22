JUST IN
BS Number Wise: India's justice system picks up some speed, shows data
BCCI AGM on Oct 18, general body to select India's representative to ICC
Flight operations at Mumbai airport to remain suspended for 6 hrs on Oct 18
Govt says domestic rice prices may continue to rise: Here's why
Delhi records 77 new Covid-19 cases, no death; positivity rate at 0.74%
DDMA decides to revoke mask fine, de-scale Covid staff, hospital equipment
Heavy rainfall affects normal life in Gurugram, leads to waterlogging
Portion of road caves in, massive traffic snarls as rains pound Delhi
Discuss patent waiver extension for Covid diagnostics: Goyal urges G20
India strongly calls for immediate end to Ukraine war: Jaishankar at UNSC
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Flight operations at Mumbai airport to remain suspended for 6 hrs on Oct 18
BS Number Wise: India's justice system picks up some speed, shows data
Business Standard

BCCI AGM on Oct 18, general body to select India's representative to ICC

The BCCI has confirmed its AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held on October 18. According to a notification sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the AGM will be held in Mumbai

Topics
BCCI | AGMs | Jay Shah

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

BCCI, Logo

The BCCI has confirmed its AGM (Annual General Meeting) will be held on October 18. According to a notification sent by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, the AGM will be held in Mumbai.

Women's IPL is one of the important items on the agenda circulated to the state associations on Thursday evening.

Also on the agenda are election to the office-bearers: president, vice-president, secretary, joint secretary and treasurer.

High on the agenda will also be election of India's representative at the International Cricket Council.

The two candidates as of now are 77-year-old former BCCI strongman N Srinivasan and the 50-year-old current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly.

There are 29 points on the agenda.

There will be election of two representatives (one male and one female) in Apex Council from Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA).

Two members from the general body will also be inducted into the Governing Council of IPL.

There will be appointment of all the standing committees and cricket committees, including Umpires' Committee.

There will be appointment of Ombudsman and Ethics Officer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BCCI

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 22:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU