'Beijing has no locus standi': India rejects China's references on Kashmir

-
ALSO READ
Council of Foreign Ministers of OIC starts meeting today in Islamabad
OIC nations pledge fund for Afghanistan as millions face hunger, poverty
India rejects Chinese foreign minister's comments on J&K in OIC speech
Punjab polls: BJP questions Rahul's locus standi to name Cong CM face
India hits out at OIC for 'misleading' comments on dress code row
-
The government on Wednesday rejected the "uncalled reference" to Jammu and Kashmir by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and said matters related to the union territory "are entirely the internal affairs of India".
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said other countries including China have no locus standi to comment.
"We reject the uncalled reference to India by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony. Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of India. Other countries including China have no locus standi to comment. They should note that India refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," Bagchi said.
His response came in response to media queries on reference to Jammu and Kashmir made by Chinese Foreign Minister in his speech at OIC meet in Pakistan.
Addressing the OIC meeting on Tuesday, Wang Yi had said China stands ready to work with Islamic countries to promote multipolarity in the world.
"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he had said.
The 48th Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the OIC concluded in Islamabad today.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU