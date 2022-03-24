'Beijing has no locus standi': India rejects China's references on Kashmir

The government on Wednesday rejected the "uncalled reference" to by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the opening ceremony of the and said matters related to the union territory "are entirely the internal affairs of India".

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said other countries including have no locus standi to comment.

"We reject the uncalled reference to by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his speech at the Opening Ceremony. Matters related to the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir are entirely the internal affairs of . Other countries including have no locus standi to comment. They should note that refrains from public judgement of their internal issues," Bagchi said.

His response came in response to media queries on reference to made by Chinese Foreign Minister in his speech at OIC meet in Pakistan.

Addressing the OIC meeting on Tuesday, Wang Yi had said stands ready to work with Islamic countries to promote multipolarity in the world.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he had said.

The 48th Council of the Foreign Ministers (CFMs) of the OIC concluded in Islamabad today.

