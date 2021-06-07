Belarus reports 943 new coronavirus cases, total nears 400,000-mark

-
ALSO READ
US sanctions Syria's Central Bank, 9 other entities, 7 individuals
Syria's Bashar al-Assad wins a fourth term in a predictable landslide
Syrian President Bashar Assad, wife Asma recover from Covid-19 infection
US begins study assessing allergic reactions to Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
US announces sanctions on Belarus over dissident journalist's detention
-
Belarus reported 943 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 399,852, according to the country's health ministry.
There have been 1,363 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 392,366, the ministry added.
So far, 2,910 people have died of the disease in the country, including 10 over the past 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.
As of Sunday, 6,427,830 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 17,923 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU