Bengal eases Covid curbs; offices allowed to function with 25% workforce

The West Bengal administration on Monday allowed government and private offices to function with 25 per cent workforce from June 16, easing some of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of Covid-19 as the situation has improved now, a top official said.
Employers have to arrange for transporting employees as restrictions on public transportation services will continue till further orders, Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi said.
Shopping malls will be allowed to operate from 11 am to 6 pm while markets can remain open between 7 am and 11 am from Wednesday.
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open from noon to 8 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity, Dwivedi said.
He said that sports events can be organised inside stadiums with no spectators while parks will be open in the morning only for walkers who are fully vaccinated.
"Indoor and outdoor film shooting can resume with 50 people if they are fully vaccinated," the chief secretary said.
The West Bengal government has imposed certain restrictions in the state from May 16 to May 30 and later extended it later till June 15 to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.
