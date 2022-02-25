Bengal Guv refuses to reschedule summoning of Assembly from 2 am to 2 pm

-
ALSO READ
Mamata govt not providing info sought, flouting constitutional norms: Guv
WB Guv seeks report on Howrah Municipal Corp (Amendment) Bill from Mamata
Democracy is in deep peril in Bengal, no constitutional norms: Dhankhar
VCs of 25 state varsities appointed so far sans my nod: Bengal Governor
My security waited outside polling booth in adherence to SEC order: Dhankar
-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday refused a request by the state chief secretary for a change in the time of summoning of the assembly from the odd hour of 2 am to 2 pm on March 7.
Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi wrote to the governor on Thursday, stating that the state Cabinet's recommendation letter mentioning 2 am as the time for summoning the assembly was an "inadvertent typographical error" and requested that the time of summoning of the House be changed to 2 pm on the same day.
"From constitutional perspective, no cognizance of the request of the Chief Secretary can be taken seeking variation in the decision of the Cabinet and as such, for want of jurisdictional competence the same is being returned herewith," the governor tweeted.
Saying that a history of sorts was in the making, the governor on Thursday summoned the state assembly at the unusual time of 2 am on March 7.
He said the decision to summon the House at such a odd hour was as per the recommendation of the state Cabinet.
"Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M," the governor had tweeted on Thursday.
"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," Dhankhar wrote.
Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee, commenting on the timing, had said that it may have been a "typographical error".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU