3 MVA parties to stage protest against PM Modi during his Pune visit

The workers of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Party (NCP) and would stage a protest against Prime Minister during his visit here on March 6, local leaders said on Friday.

The three parties are part of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra.

The protest will be against the prime minister's statement in Parliament blaming the Maharashtra government for the spread of coronavirus, the leaders said.

City chief Prashant Jagtap and his counterpart Ramesh Bagwe made the announcement here.

"To win votes in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, prime minister made remarks in the Lok Sabha suggesting that Maharashtra spread COVID-19 in other states. This was an insult to the state. Therefore, as Modi is likely to come to on March 6, the three parties will stage 'Go Back Modi' agitation," the leader said.

The prime minister is expected to visit on March 6 for the inauguration of Metro rail service, but there has been no official intimation about his program yet.

The agitation will be held at all key crossroads in the city and protesters will wear black clothes, Jagtap said.

The three MVA parties on Friday held a joint protest here against the arrest of state minister and leader Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)