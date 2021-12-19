My security waited outside polling booth in adherence to SEC order: Dhankar

-
ALSO READ
WB Guv seeks report on Howrah Municipal Corp (Amendment) Bill from Mamata
Bhabanipur by-poll: TMC welcomes EC decision, BJP expresses reservation
NHRC panel member probing Bengal violence belongs to BJP: Mamata
Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bhabanipur MLA on Oct 7: Partha Chatterjee
Fake vaccination: Suvendu Adhikari writes to Centre seeking probe
-
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said his security personnel stayed outside the booth when he went to cast his vote during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, in adherence to an order of the state election commissioner.
The governor said peaceful polling with no fear in the minds of voters and absence of interference of the state apparatus are at the heart of any election process.
"My security personnel adhered to the order issued on Saturday night State Election Commissioner Sourav Das allowed the facility to only two persons - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee," he said.
"I had called Sourav Das twice and tried to impress upon him that polling should be held peacefully and without fear, and the administration should not interfere in any manner in this," Dhankhar added.
On allegations by opposition parties of violence and intimidation during elections, he said "the panchayat polls of 2018 had brought shame to the state.
"Since the (KMC) elections are in progress now, I do not think it to be right to comment any further," the governor added.
A voter turnout of 36.78 per cent was recorded till 1 PM on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor