Bengal logs 2,659 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths; active tally at 30,791

on Sunday logged 2,659 fresh Covid-19 infections, down from 2,839 the previous day, pushing the caseload to 20,70,858, the health department said in a bulletin.

Five more deaths due to the disease raised the toll to 21,276, the bulletin said.

Altogether 20,18,791 people have recovered from the disease in the state, 2,476 of them since Saturday.

Bengal currently has 30,791 active cases, with 544 of them undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

The positivity rate stood at 17.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.03 per cent.

As many as 2,57,97,505 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 15,492 since Saturday.

