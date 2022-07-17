Bengal logs 2,659 new Covid cases, 5 more deaths; active tally at 30,791

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's daily Covid cases jump by 55% to 3,659; one fatality
At 659, Mumbai records 53% jump in new Covid cases in last 24 hrs
MTNL posts Rs 659 crore loss in December quarter
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
Bengal logs 1,132 new Covid-19 cases, positivity rate increases to 15.12 pc
-
West Bengal on Sunday logged 2,659 fresh Covid-19 infections, down from 2,839 the previous day, pushing the caseload to 20,70,858, the health department said in a bulletin.
Five more deaths due to the disease raised the toll to 21,276, the bulletin said.
Altogether 20,18,791 people have recovered from the disease in the state, 2,476 of them since Saturday.
Bengal currently has 30,791 active cases, with 544 of them undergoing treatment in various hospitals.
The positivity rate stood at 17.16 per cent and the fatality rate at 1.03 per cent.
As many as 2,57,97,505 samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 15,492 since Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU