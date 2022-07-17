Covid: 498 new cases, 1 more death in Delhi; positivity rate 3.57%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 498 Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate below 1%
Delhi records 632 fresh Covid cases, no death; positivity rate at 4.42%
Delhi records 258 new Covid cases, zero death; positivity rate 0.71%
Delhi logs 13,785 new Covid cases; positivity rate climbs to 23.86%
Delhi reports 756 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 1.52%
-
Delhi on Sunday recorded 498 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.57 per cent, while one more person died due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.
With this, the capital's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,44,015, while the death toll rose to 26,292, the bulletin stated.
The fresh cases came out of 13,959 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi had on Saturday recorded 491 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.48 per cent and two fatalities.
The city had on Friday logged 601 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.64 per cent, and zero death.
The capital saw 520 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.44 per cent and one death on Thursday.
Of the 9,490 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 111 were occupied on Sunday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 1,974, up from 1,894 the previous day. As many as 1,390 patients are under home isolation, it said.
There are 216 containment zones in the city, it added.
Delhi has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.
The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU