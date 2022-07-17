Gujarat sees 644 Covid-19 cases, no deaths; active tally at 4,776

Gujarat on Sunday reported 644 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 12,42,731, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,954, a state health department official said.

The recovery count rose by 500 and reached 12,27,001, which left the state with an active caseload of 4,776, he added.

Ahmedabad led with 272 cases, followed by 90 in Surat, 46 in Vadodara, 36 in Mehsana, 32 in Bhavnagar, among other districts, the official said.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the state went up by 45,912 during the day to touch 11.24 crore, a government release said.

No new case or recovery was reported from adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, leaving the Union Territory with an active caseload of 11, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,42,731, new cases 644, death toll 10,954, discharged 12,27,001, active cases 4,776, people tested so far - figures not released.

