Mumbai sees 276 Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate now 2.59%

-
ALSO READ
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
Delhi records 635 Covid cases, two deaths as positivity rate reaches 1.13%
-
Mumbai on Sunday reported 276 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.59 per cent and two fatalities, taking the tally to 11,21,095 and the toll to 19,632, a civic official said.
A day earlier, the metropolis had logged 365 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19, he said.
Of the 376 new cases, only 24 were symptomatic, the official added.
The recovery count rose by 397 to reach 10,99,163, which left the city with an active caseload of 2,300, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.
He said the overall number of coronavirus tests in the city stood at 1,76,98,650, including 10,656 in the last 24 hours, down from 11,442 in the preceding 24-hour period.
Civic data revealed the recovery rate was 98 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.03 per cent.
It showed that the caseload doubling time in the metropolis now stood at 2,279 days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU