Bengal minister Sujit Bose tests Covid-19 positive for second time

-
ALSO READ
Bhutan confers its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on PM Modi
China signs MOU with Bhutan to resolve long-standing border issue
West Bengal Covid update: Four UK returnees test coronavirus positive
Top Maoist leader Prashant Bose carrying bounty of Rs 1 cr arrested
Bhutan first country to adopt UPI; FM hails platform's role during lockdown
-
West Bengal Fire Minister Sujit Bose has again tested positive for COVID-19, following which he has been placed under home isolation, a health official said on Saturday.
Bose, who had contracted the disease in May last year, tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time on Friday night, he said.
"The minister had exhibited COVID symptoms, following which he undertook the RT-PCR test, the result of which returned positive. His symptoms are mild, and he is in home isolation," the official said.
His family members will be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday, he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU