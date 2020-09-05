JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Doubling of tests behind surge in Covid cases, no need to panic: Delhi CM
Business Standard

Bengal's Covid-19 toll crosses 3,500-mark; discharge rate up at 84.86%

The bulletin said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion took the tally to 1,77,701

Topics
West Bengal | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Photo: Shutterstock
In the last 24 hours, 45,781 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said. Photo: Shutterstock

The COVID-19 death toll in West

Bengal crossed the 3,500-mark to reach 3,510 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

After 3,248 patients recovered from the infection, the discharge rate improved to 84.86 per cent from 84.48 per cent on Friday.

The bulletin said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion took the tally to 1,77,701.

The state now has 23,390 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 45,781 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, September 05 2020. 21:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU