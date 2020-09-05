Bengal's Covid-19 toll crosses 3,500-mark; discharge rate up at 84.86%

The COVID-19 death toll in West



Bengal crossed the 3,500-mark to reach 3,510 after 58 more people succumbed to the disease on Saturday, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

After 3,248 patients recovered from the infection, the discharge rate improved to 84.86 per cent from 84.48 per cent on Friday.

The bulletin said that 3,042 fresh cases of the contagion took the tally to 1,77,701.

The state now has 23,390 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 45,781 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

