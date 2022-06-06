Bengaluru: BBMP makes masks a must, to increase tests as Covid cases rise

-
With rising COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the civic agency in the city has made masks compulsory in public places and decided to increase the tests for the virus from the existing 16,000 a day to 20,000 a day.
Everyday, more than 200 new COVID cases are being reported and we are conducting 16,000 tests. Now, the Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has asked us to increase the tests to 20,000 from 16,000 by the BBMP and 4,000 at the private labs. We will strengthen the information, education and communication activities, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike special commissioner Dr Harish Kumar told reporters on Monday.
He said the Chief Commissioner has directed all the Marshals to educate people on wearing of masks. They are ensuring masks at public places, including malls.
From today, we will ask people through Marshals to wear masks at public places, Kumar added.
Since many cases of severe acute respiratory illness and influenza-like illness are coming in private clinics, the chief commissioner has asked BBMP officials to survey in each zone and submit a report, the officer said.
He, however, appealed to the people not to panic.
The State reported over 300 cases on Sunday and one death due to COVID-19.
