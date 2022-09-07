Bengaluru deluge: Tech companies pour out woes before Karnataka IT Minister

-
Technology companies, which bore the brunt of recent flood due to heavy rains in the city, on Wednesday aired their grievances before Karnataka IT/BT Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, urging him to find a solution to the rain-related woes.
At a meeting convened by Narayan to discuss the problems caused by the unprecedented rainfall, the representatives of several IT companies said their primary concern was to bring to the notice of the government the miseries they faced and the losses incurred.
In reply, the Minister assured them that the state government will help find a permanent solution to the infrastructural issues in the Mahadevpura zone, which witnessed water-logging, by next year. Narayan also sought the cooperation of tech companies to retain the status of 'Bangalore Brand'. A virtual meeting will be conducted every month from now on to resolve the grievances of entrepreneurs, a statement issued by the office of the Minister. He also said that the government will examine implementing the Electronic City Industrial Township Authority (ELCITA) model of system that is being put in place in the Electronic City in the Mahadevapura zone as well. The meeting comes days after torrential rains and flooding affected the tech corridor in the capital city. Representatives of Goldman Sachs, Infosys, Wells Fargo, Wipro, Mphasis, Intel, TCS, Accenture, Sonata Software, Philips, Solace were among those who attended the meeting.
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 23:27 IST