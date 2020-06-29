Bengaluru has 3,419 cases of coronavirus as on June 28: Sudhakar K

recorded 3,419 cases of COVID-19 as on June 28, which is 25.92 per cent of the total cases in

The COVID-19 cases in doubled from 1,556 on June 23 to 3,419 cases on June 28, Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K said.

The Minister assured that State government is taking measures to ensure that every COVID-19 patient gets the best treatment.

Of the new COVID cases from Karnataka recorded on Sunday, 783 were from Bengaluru.

India recorded 19,459 new cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total cases in the country stand at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases, 3,21,723 cured/discharged/migrated and 16,475 deaths.

