Bengaluru registers zero coronavirus fatalities for 70 days in a row

In a respite to the Karnataka government which has eased restrictions after a decline in the number of cases, Bengaluru has not recorded any Covid fatality in the past 70 days, according to the health department.
The last Covid death that Bengaluru had recorded was on August 23. According to statistics released on Monday, only two fatalities were recorded across the state.
Following the trend, the government is all set to lift nightlife curbs in Bengaluru and other cities. The Covid Technical Advisory Committee has already recommended easing curbs on nightlife, according to sources.
The state reported 185 Covid positive cases with Bengaluru accounting for 95 cases. The state's positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent.
According to experts, vaccination coverage in the state, especially in Bengaluru, contributed to the reduction in Covid fatalities and positivity rate.
Karnataka has so far administered 4.2 crore first doses of Covid vaccination and 2.3 crore second doses.
According to sources, the Covid Technical Advisory Committee has recommended the lifting of the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. night curfew.
The state government has removed all major restrictions barring movement of people from Kerala. The committee has also considered the possibility of spread of the new variant virus AY 4.2.
The night curfew was clamped from April 10 during the tenure of former Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa at the peak of the second wave. The government is likely to lift the restrictions on night life after Diwali celebrations.
However, a final call will be taken after the festival ends and the impact of the gathering of lakhs of people without following Covid norms of social distancing and wearing of masks for Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar' funeral, who died due to cardiac arrest, is known in another two weeks, experts opine.
