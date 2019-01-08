Bharat Bandh: Striking employees to face consequences, warns govt

The Centre has warned its agitating employees of disciplinary action if they go on strike and don't join work, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The Confederation of Central Government Employees and Workers has decided to observe strike on January 8th and 9th to protest against the Pension Scheme (NPS) and certain seventh central pay commission-related issues, it said in the order issued Tuesday.

Citing existing rules, the ministry said instructions prohibit government servants from participating in any form of strike, including mass casual leave, go slow, etc., or any action that abet any form of strike/protest.

"Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," the order said.



All officers have been requested "not to sanction casual leave or any other kind of leave" to employees, if applied for, during the period of the proposed strike and ensure that the willing employees are allowed hindrance-free entry into the office premises, it said.



The ministry has also sought a report from all divisional heads, in case employees go on strike. They have been asked to forward the report indicating the number and details of employees, who are absent on the day of the strike, the order said.



The ministry has asked officers concerned of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which guards majority of important government buildings, to ensure strict vigil on all entry gates and if necessary, deploy extra security personnel for the purpose.