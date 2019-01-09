Bharat bandh today: BEST buses off roads, Odisha schools shut; 10 updates

Bharat Bandh called by 10 central trade unions has entered its second day today. On Tuesday, the strike evoked a mixed response as five states, including Kerala, Odisha and Assam, witnessed complete bandh, while sporadic incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal and Rajasthan. The bandh partly affected public life in most states and Union Territories. Trains were stopped in Kerala, while buses and autorickshaws were off the road, hitting normal life, according to reports. Workers from various sectors have extended support to the two-day strike.

The call covers banks, insurance, post offices, BSNL, state transport, railways, port trust, defence and other PSUs, central-state government undertakings, municipal workers, anganwadi staffers, hawkers and others comprising 250 million people.

Here are top 10 developments on Bharat Bandh:

1. Left leader detained in Kolkata: CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty along with other protestors was detained by police while participating in the two-day nationwide called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others.





Howrah: Two students injured after protestors participating in the two-day nationwide called by Central Trade Unions demanding minimum wages and social security schemes among others, pelt stones at a bus at Shanpur Mor on Jhikira-Howrah route. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/R3YpOEmUFs — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2019

2. Bandh by BEST employees: Strike by Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport(BEST) bus employees over their demands, including the fixation at master grade for those employed after 2007, merging BEST budget with ‘A’ budget of BMC and resolving the issue of employee service residences, continues today.

3. Striking employees to face consequences, warns govt: The Centre has warned its agitating employees of disciplinary action if they remain on strike and don't join work, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry. "Any employee going on strike in any form would face the consequences which, besides deduction of wages, may also include appropriate disciplinary action," the order said.

4. Odisha government directs Collectors to decide on closure of educational institutes: In wake of Bharat call on Wednesday, Odisha Government had directed the District Collectors and District Magistrates to assess the situation in their respective district and decide accordingly for the closure of the educational institutions. In a letter written to district officials, Additional Secretary, Partha Sarthi Mishra ordered for necessary caution.

5. Trade unions' Bharat call derails trains: Bharat call given by trade unions involving nearly 20 crore workers threw life out of gear on Tuesday in various parts of the country, leaving bus and rail services in total disarray. Nearly half a dozen trains were cancelled, and 20 other trains were controlled en route, affecting the normal movement of various trains on different routes adversely. The impact of was largely felt in West Bengal, Odisha, and Karnataka.

6. Odisha suffered Rs 1,500-crore business loss on Day-1: "To avoid any untoward incident, traders in the key markets have suo moto pulled down their shutters. The loss in business due to bandh called by the trade unions is pegged at around Rs 1,500 crore”, said Sudhakar Panda , secretary, Odisha Baybasayai Mahasangha. Most shops, business establishments and commercial centres downed shutters in all the major cities across the state.

7. Bandh in Assam, other NE states: The passing of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha was marked by a "bandh", which brought life to a standstill in Assam and had its spillover effect in the other north-eastern states. The protesters brought life to a standstill and vented their ire at the ruling BJP by gheraoing the houses of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Power Minister Tapan Kumar Gogoi and attempting to attack the saffron party's offices in different parts of Assam during the 11-hour "bandh" called by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

8. Autos off roads in Kerala, trains blocked: Trains were stopped in Thiruvananthapuram, Tripunithura, Shoranur railway stations. Venad Express, which runs from the state capital to Shoranur Junction daily, was delayed by more than one hour as agitators squatted on tracks, blocking its route, and raised slogans. Other trains that were stopped here were Jan Shatabdi and Raptisagar Express. Auto-rickshaws kept off roads.

9. Exemptions to the strike: Sabarimala pilgrims, tourists, social and religious functions have been exempted from the strike.

10. Scuffles, stone-pelting, vandalism reported in West Bengal: Sporadic incidents of vandalism were reported from parts of West Bengal on Tuesday. Stones were pelted at a school bus in Champadali area of Barasat in North 24 Parganas district. A government bus was also ransacked by strike supporters at Champadali. Scuffles were witnessed between police and strike supporters in some areas of the state.