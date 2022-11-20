JUST IN
MP sees lone Covid-19 case, no death; recovery count rises by six
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maha leg ends, Rahul says experience in state enriching

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg during the day with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district

Rahul Gandhi | Indian National Congress | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Buldhana 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg during the day with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district.

He said he learnt a lot during his 14 days and the experience in the land of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule was enriching.

"I will always cherish this experience," he said, adding he interacted with farmers, youth, women, Dalits and backward classes and deprived sections of the society on the socio political situation in the country.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day.

The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state.

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 22:31 IST

