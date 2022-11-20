Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maha leg ends, Rahul says experience in state enriching

-
ALSO READ
Drenched in rain, Rahul Gandhi says nothing can stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress leaders to meet on Thursday to deliberate on Bharat Jodo Yatra
Sonia Gandhi arrives in Karnataka to take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Maharashtra today
Congress' Rahul Gandhi talks of nextgen MGNREGA during Bharat Jodo Yatra
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said his experience was enriching as the Bharat Jodo Yatra wound up its Maharashtra leg during the day with a 'Light of Unity' show in Nimkhed in Buldhana district.
He said he learnt a lot during his 14 days and the experience in the land of Chhattrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj and Mahatma Phule was enriching.
"I will always cherish this experience," he said, adding he interacted with farmers, youth, women, Dalits and backward classes and deprived sections of the society on the socio political situation in the country.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, reached Jalgaon Jamod from Bhendval during the day.
The march, which had reached the Madhya Pradesh border by the evening, will halt at Nimkhedi for two-days before moving into Burhanpur in the neighbouring state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 22:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU