JUST IN
MP Manoj Tiwari demands probe against those meeting Satyendar Jain in jail
Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: TN Police detain one suspect for questioning
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Morbi bridge collapse on Nov 21
Several projects in progress to make Jammu major tourist destination: CS
Trial runs on priority section of Delhi-Meerut RRTS may start next month
Jal Jeevan Mission: Here're the top five best and worst performers
Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category; AQI at 314: CPCB data
LIVE news: Finance Minister to begin pre-budget consultations from Monday
Security forces recovered heroin worth crores of rupees in J-K's Baramulla
Missing rare white-rumped vulture from Nepal found in Bihar's Darbhanga
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
SC to hear plea seeking probe into Morbi bridge collapse on Nov 21
MP Manoj Tiwari demands probe against those meeting Satyendar Jain in jail
Business Standard

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast: TN Police detain one suspect for questioning

Tamil Nadu Police took into custody a native of Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris over his links with Mohammed Shareeq who is grievously injured in explosion in autorickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru

Topics
Karnataka | Tamil Nadu

IANS  |  Chennai 

The Tamil Nadu Police on Sunday took into custody a native of Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district over his links with Mohammed Shareeq who is grievously injured in the explosion in an autorickshaw in Karnataka's Mangaluru.

Police are questioning Surendran from Udhagamandalam and according to information from police sources, he has admitted to knowing Shareeq. Sources told IANS that Shareeq had procured the SIM card of his phone using Surendran's Aadhaar records.

Allegedly a member of an IS module and charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Shareeq was missing since September. His family has identified him through his photograph and will be reaching Mangaluru.

Police told IANS that Shareeq, according to his call data records, had called some numbers in Tamil Nadu.

The NIA has conducted several raids across Tamil Nadu after a car exploded on Diwali eve on October 23 in which 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin was charred to death. Six people are in judicial custody under UAPA charges and these include the nephew of S.A. Basha, the terror operative involved in the serial blasts of February 14, 1998, in which 56 people lost their lives and 200 were grievously injured.

However, Tamil Nadu's Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu told media persons that no records are available at the moment regarding any connection between Shareeq and Mubin.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Police and Central agencies refused to divulge any details regarding investigation in the state in connection with the Mangaluru autorickshaw blast on Saturday.

--IANS

aal/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 22:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU