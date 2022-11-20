MP Manoj Tiwari demands probe against those meeting Satyendar Jain in jail

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP on Sunday demanded a probe against people meeting the jailed Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader in Tihar Jail and said that these people need to be identified.

The leader Tiwari also demanded Satyendar Jain's transfer from Tihar jail.

"Who are all those people who are carrying so many documents in jail and meeting They must be identified," said Tiwari while speaking to ANI.

He said that must be transferred from Tihar Jail because he is misusing the jail as a minister.

"I am going to write to the court, lieutenant governor and the investigative agencies as to how can a person enter the jail inmate's room like this?" he said.

"Physiotherapists can't go to jail inmate's room and this has never happened in the history of India. It's not a private room of a minister, but a prison cell," said Tiwari, while adding that the person giving a full-body massage to the minister does not look like a physiotherapist.

"There must be a probe by the agencies to identify all the people who met the minister in his prison cell. This video has exposed the true face of Arvind Kejriwal and the facts should be made public," he said.

His remarks came after a CCTV video of Jain getting a full-body massage in Tihar Jail emerged on social media on Saturday morning - two days after demands to shift the minister from the prison were raised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia backed the minister, saying that Jain was undergoing physiotherapy. He had also accused the of leaking the CCTV footage and said that the "physiotherapy" was because of a spinal injury.

Calling out the Minister, the Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) tweeted on Saturday, "IAP strongly condemns the statement of the minister degrading physiotherapy by comparing it with massage given to another minister. Shows the level of education and knowledge to them about our noble profession."

In a video, the IAP president condemned the minister while also demanding an apology from him.

The purported CCTV footage dated September 13 shows the minister lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot.

In another video, shared by national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a full head massage.

The videos surfaced on social media on Saturday, around 10 days after the ED accused Delhi minister Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

The minister, Jain, was arrested and has been in jail since June in connection with a money laundering case, and a Delhi court also denied his bail application on Thursday.

