India logs 228 new coronavirus infections, active cases decline to 2,503
Business Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes second phase of Haryana leg from Sanoli-Panipat

Rahul Gandhi left for Delhi on Thursday night to meet his ailing mother, former Haryana CM Hooda had said. He returned in the morning to join the yatra

Topics
Congress | Haryana | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Panipat (Haryana) 

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Haryana, Raul Gandhi
Raul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

The Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey from Sanoli-Panipat Road here on Friday morning on the first day of the Haryana leg's second phase.

The Rahul Gandhi-led yatra re-entered Haryana on Thursday evening from Uttar Pradesh. After the night halt, the yatra began from the Sanoli border in Panipat.

Several senior Congress leaders from Haryana joined Gandhi for the yatra.

Gandhi left for Delhi on Thursday night to meet his ailing mother, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said. He returned in the morning to join the yatra.

Former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Wednesday for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

The yatra was accorded a warm welcome by Congress leaders and workers as it re-entered Haryana territory on Thursday evening.

In the afternoon, Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders will address a public meeting in Panipat.

Over the next few days, the foot march will pass through Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts before entering Punjab.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij recently said adequate security arrangements had been made for the yatra in the state.

The yatra covered over 130 km in the first phase in Haryana from December 21-23, passing through Nuh, Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on September 7, will end with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar on January 30.

The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, three Haryana districts (in the first phase), Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, January 06 2023. 10:38 IST

