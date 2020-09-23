Bhiwandi building collapse incident: NDRF rescues 25, death toll up at 40

-
ALSO READ
Thane: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rise to 26, says NDRF
Thane: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 17, says NDRF
Thane: 10 killed in Bhiwandi building collapse, rescue operation underway
Maharashtra: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 39
No impact in Gujarat after cyclone Nisarga makes landfall in Maharashtra
-
The death toll in the Bhiwandi building collapse, which took place here on Monday, has risen to 40, the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) informed on Wednesday.
A total of 25 people have been rescued so far, the NRDF added.
The three-storey building collapsed around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in the Thane district.
Soon after the incident, the NDRF, fire brigade, and police teams had reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have condoled the loss of lives in the incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU