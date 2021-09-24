Biden touts Pfizer booster access after CDC boss overrules panel

-
ALSO READ
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster dose plan sparks controversy in US
Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine may cost less than $10 a dose in India
Our vaccine highly effective on Covid-19 variant prevalent in India: Pfizer
Canada authorises Pfizer coronavirus vaccine for age 12 and older
Pfizer to seek US nod for third dose of Covid-19 vaccine to boost immunity
-
President Joe Biden said that most Americans with the Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE Covid-19 vaccine will be able to get a booster shot, after one of his top health officials overruled an advisory panel to expand eligibility.
“The majority of Americans who were fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine are now able to receive the booster shot six months after they’ve received their second shot,” Biden said Friday at the White House.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, Rochelle Walensky, issued a statement late Thursday advising that booster shots could be given to people with the Pfizer vaccine 6 months after the second of their first two shots.
Her statement broadened eligibility for the shots beyond the recommendations of a CDC advisory panel and the Food and Drug Administration, which authorized Pfizer boosters last week. But Biden said Walensky was in-line with medical science.
ALSO READ: US CDC panel endorses Pfizer booster shot for elderly, high-risk people
“The decision of which booster shot to give, when to start the shot, and who will get them, is left to the scientists and the doctors,” Biden said. “That’s what happened here.”
In particular, Walensky said that people age 18 to 64, who have no underlying medical conditions but who work in places with a high chance of Covid-19 exposure, would be able to get a shot.
She also opened eligibility to those 65 and up and those age 50 to 64 with underlying medical conditions, saying both groups should get a booster.
And she said people age 18 to 49 with underlying medical conditions could get a booster “based on their individual benefits and risks” without saying whether they should get a third shot.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU