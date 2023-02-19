JUST IN
Ayushman Bharat health, wellness centres giving new life to rural patients
Awakening nationalism in families will make country powerful: Bhagwat
Parties in arbitration proceedings must learn to accept awards: SC judge
Law is not static but dynamic: SC judge stresses importance of learning
Railway orders trains with German brakes to follow prescribed speed limit
Pakistan's banned terrorist outfit TTP warn of more attacks against police
Shimla sees warmest February day in 17 years at 23.2 degrees Celsius
3.0 magnitude tremor hits western parts of Madhya Pradesh, says IMD
Supreme Court weighs liability shield for internet giants like Google
Over 10,000 Syrian refugees return to homeland after earthquake: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Ayushman Bharat health, wellness centres giving new life to rural patients
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Biggest man-made forest in MP to come up near Bhopal airport, says CM

The saplings were planted on a plot near the Raja Bhoj Airport here to mark two years of Chouhan's daily plantation drive, which started on this day in 2021 in Amarkantak

Topics
Shivraj Singh Chouhan | Madhya Pradesh | forests

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, CM of Madhya Pradesh. Photo: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday planted saplings at a site where he said the largest man-made forest in the state would come up.

The saplings were planted on a plot near the Raja Bhoj Airport here to mark two years of Chouhan's daily plantation drive, which started on this day in 2021 in Amarkantak.

"The biggest man made forest with 40,000 trees will be developed at this site and will be monitored by Shri Ram Astha Mission," said Chouhan, who also released a pictorial book about his daily plantation drive.

"Madhya Pradesh will play a key role to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2070 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chouhan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shivraj Singh Chouhan

First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 21:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU