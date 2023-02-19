Biggest man-made forest in MP to come up near Bhopal airport, says CM

-
ALSO READ
Centre tells SC it wants more compensation for Bhopal gas leak victims
Bhopal gas tragedy: NGOs starts campaign for additional compensation
38 years on, UK's Labour MPs drum up support for Bhopal gas tragedy victims
38 yrs on, 120,000 Bhopal locals carry gas tragedy scars, fight for justice
Can't abandon Bhopal gas tragedy victims: Govt to SC on compensation plea
-
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his cabinet colleagues on Sunday planted saplings at a site where he said the largest man-made forest in the state would come up.
The saplings were planted on a plot near the Raja Bhoj Airport here to mark two years of Chouhan's daily plantation drive, which started on this day in 2021 in Amarkantak.
"The biggest man made forest with 40,000 trees will be developed at this site and will be monitored by Shri Ram Astha Mission," said Chouhan, who also released a pictorial book about his daily plantation drive.
"Madhya Pradesh will play a key role to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by the year 2070 set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Chouhan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sun, February 19 2023. 21:57 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU