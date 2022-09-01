Biggest priority of Centre is to provide fundamental facilities: PM Modi

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the biggest priority of the union government is to provide fundamental facilities to every citizen of the country and build modern infrastructure.
Addressing a public meeting at Nedumbassery near here, the Prime Minister, who arrived here on a two-day visit, said his government is working to provide homes to the poor.
Under 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana', two lakh houses have been approved and more than 1.30 lakh have been completed in Kerala, he noted.
Modi further said the Centre has spent around Rs 1 lakh crore on various projects in the southern state.
"The central government is working to open at least one medical college in every district, and it will hugely benefit the youth of Kerala. To develop modern infrastructure, the BJP government is spending around Rs 1 lakh crore on multiple projects in Kerala," he said.
Certain groups are coming forward and getting organised into a faction to save those facing graft charges, Modi said.
First Published: Thu, September 01 2022. 17:43 IST