Bihar delegation meets PM Modi to press for caste-based census

A 10-party delegation from Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in support of a nationwide caste-based census.
Kumar was joined by RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and representatives of many other other parties, including the BJP, and both leaders made a strong push for counting the population on the basis of caste.
Kumar told reporters later that Modi heard them patiently.
Asked about the prime minister's stand on the issue, he said Modi did not "deny it" (caste census) and heard out everyone.
A caste-based census will help in formulating various development plans effectively, he said.
Speaking strongly in its support, Yadav said it will be a "historic" measure in helping the poor.
If animals and trees can be counted, then so can people, he said.
Asked if the Kumar's JD(U) and the RJD are getting closer with both parties joining hands over the issue, Yadav said the opposition in Bihar has always supported the government over pro-people measures and those in national interest.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
