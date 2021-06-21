Bihar eases curbs; offices to function with full capacity from June 23

-
ALSO READ
Bihar 10th result out on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in; Puja Kumari tops
Lockdown-like stricter curbs in Maharashtra: What's open, what's closed
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 out on biharboard.ac.in: Direct download link
Bihar's Covid curbs relaxed further; night curfew from 8 pm to 5 am
Bihar Board exam 2021: BSEB 10th exam from today; all you need to know
-
In wake of decline in COVID infections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced partial relaxations of lockdown curbs, allowing offices -- both government and private -- to function with full attendance from June 23 to July 6.
The decision was announced after holding a COVID-19 review meeting on Monday.
In a series of tweets, Kumar said that all essential and non-essential shops can operate in Bihar till 7 pm, while public parks and gardens will remain open from 6 am to 12 pm.
However, the Chief Minister said that the night curfew will continue in the state from 9 pm to 5 am, adding that people must continue following appropriate COVID-19 norms, including usage of masks and practising social distancing, to ensure that cases do not rise again.
Complete lockdown in the state was imposed on May 5 after the state witnessed a surge in COVID infections.
Bihar, one of the worst-hit states in the country, has been reporting a decline in daily COVID-19 cases.
As per the health update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Bihar currently has 3,189 active COVID-19 cases.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU