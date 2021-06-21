Lakshadweep administration eases coronavirus lockdown curbs as cases dip

-
The Lakshadweep administration
on Monday announced some relaxations to the COVID-19 induced lockdown imposed since May 24 as cases have come down in all the 10 inhabited islands.
Although the COVID-19 situation has been stabilised and there are only 319 cases in the islands, the administration said there is still necessity to regulate the movement of people, ensure strict enforcement of prescribed containment strategies and focus on surveillance to prevent the further spread of the virus in the islands.
The administration, which is facing protests from the opposition parties over its reform measures, has decided to allow political, social and religious functions but only with the prior permission of the District Collector of the Lakshadweep.
Complete shutdown (corona curfew) will be imposed during the weekend and night curfew will be imposed between 5 pm to 6 pm, according to the order issued by the administration.
It has also decided to allow fishing, construction and developmental activities besides allowing hotels and restaurants to open from 7 am to 9.30 am, 1 pm to 3 pm and 6pm to 9 pm only for home delivery of packed food items with a condition to follow standard operating procedure and COVID appropriate behaviour at all times.
Shops and establishments shall be allowed to open (only five persons inside a shop at a time) in all the islands, it said.
The shutdown was imposed on May 24 following the rising number of virus cases.
