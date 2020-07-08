JUST IN
Bihar govt allows home isolation for Covid-19 patients with ample space

As per the health ministry, Bihar currently has 12,570 confirmed cases

ANI 

As of now, only Covid-infected doctors and other health officials can avail this option in the state.

The Bihar Government on Tuesday issued a notification, saying that those who have been tested Covid-19 positive are allowed to stay under home isolation provided they have necessary space.

The decision was taken after a meeting between senior officials. As of now, only Covid-infected doctors and other health officials can avail this option in the state.
 

"Covid-19 patients will only be able to stay under home isolation at home provided they have necessary space for themselves, and also for members of the family for quarantine. During isolation they will regularly have to monitor their health," the notification read.

Asking pandemic patients to contact nearest health facilities when needed, it further added, "In case of any symptom related to Covid-19, they are also required to contact nearest health centres for their proper treatments. They will be out of self-isolation 14 days after submitting of reports provided they don't have any other symptoms. Once out of self-isolation they will also have to submit an undertaking".

As per the health ministry, Bihar currently has 12,570 confirmed cases. Of them, 9284 recovered and 104 have lost their lives.
First Published: Wed, July 08 2020. 13:29 IST

