Bihar govt decides to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case

The has decided to



recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister said on Tuesday.

"Bihar DGP (Gupteshwar Pandey) had a talk with the late actors father K K Singh today. DGP has informed me that the father has asked for a CBI probe into the case, Kumar said.

The chief minister said he told the DGP to initiate necessary steps to immediately send a proposal to the state government in this regard.

"The state government would formally recommend the case to be handed over to the CBI today itself after completing all the procedures and formalities", the CM said.

A close associate of the CM told PTI, that Rajput's father made a plea for the CBI inquiry citing hurdles created by the Mumbai police to the investigating team of the Patna police, who are in the western metropolis to pursue inquiry into an FIR lodged on his written complaint with the Rajiv Nagar police station here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)