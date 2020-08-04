US doing 'very well' against Covid, India has a 'tremendous problem': Trump

America is doing "very well" in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic if compared to other countries, while India is having a "tremendous problem" battling the disease and China is witnessing a "massive flare up" in infections, said President

India's Covid-19 tally increased to 18,55,745 on Tuesday with 52,050 people testing positive for infection in a day.

China on Tuesday reported 36 new cases across the country, down from 43 the previous day. The country's Covid-19 cases crossed the 100-mark on July 29, for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound.

"I think we're doing very well. I think that we have done as well as any nation. If you really look, if you take a look at what's going on, especially now with all these flare ups and nations that they were talking about," Trump told reporters at a news conference here on Monday.





As such, compared to larger countries, the US is doing much better in the fight against the coronavirus, he said.

"Don't forget, we're much bigger than--other than India and China. China is having a massive flare up right now. India has a tremendous problem. Other countries have problems, he said in response to a question.

And I noticed that in the news, in the evening news, I never read about that. In any news, I don't read about the other countries. You're starting to see that other countries are having very big flare ups, countries that thought they were over it, like we thought we might be over in Florida, and then all of a sudden it comes back. They do come back," he said.

The US is the worst-hit country from the pandemic with over 4.7 million cases and more than 155,000 deaths.

The US, Trump said, has tested over 60 million people for

"No other country is even close to that. We've tested 60 million people -in many cases about 50 percent, now rapid fire, meaning five to 15 to 20-minute tests where you get the results almost immediately. Nobody has anything like that. Nobody. And I think we're just doing very well," he said.

Trump said that the US is beginning to see evidence of significant progress. Nationwide, the number of positive cases has declined by nearly six per cent from the week before, and the positive test rate has also dropped from 8.7 per cent to 8 per cent over that same period of time.

"Arizona's weekly case counts have dropped 37 per cent that is a tremendous drop and the governor and the state have done a fantastic job down 37 per cent, Texas down 18.7 per cent, and Florida 21.2 per cent drop," he said.

Meanwhile, 18 states continue to have very low case numbers and low test positivity rates under five per cent, including New Jersey, New York, Alaska, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland and Massachusetts.

Even in these states, however, where the virus is under control and at a very low number, Americans should continue to be vigilant, be careful in order to prevent the new hotspots from opening up, Trump said.