JUST IN
Top official represents Uttarakhand at International Film Festival of India
Eat with those socially deprived every week: Bhagwat to RSS volunteers' kin
Massive snowfall in New York due to lake-effect storm near Lake Erie
Draft DPDP skips 'Right to Privacy', gives govt unchecked powers: CUTS
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Maha leg ends, Rahul says experience in state enriching
MP sees lone Covid-19 case, no death; recovery count rises by six
Pardeep Singh murder: Sixth shooter arrested by Punjab Police's AGTF
Villagers booked for thrashing forest rangers on Rajasthan-MP border
Multilateral agencies judging third world on false reports: Govt advisor
MP Manoj Tiwari demands probe against those meeting Satyendar Jain in jail
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Top official represents Uttarakhand at International Film Festival of India
Truck hits at least 30 vehicles on slope of Pune bridge in Maharashtra
Business Standard

Bihar govt to offer assistance to filmmakers for portraying state's culture

The Bihar government will offer assistance to filmmakers to make movies portraying the state's rich culture and traditions, a senior official said on Sunday

Topics
Bihar | Indian filmmakers

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar speaks to media persons after a meeting with senior leaders, in Patna, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (PTI Photo

The Bihar government will offer assistance to filmmakers to make movies portraying the state's rich culture and traditions, a senior official said on Sunday.

Interacting with filmmakers and other stakeholders of the entertainment industry just ahead of the opening ceremony of the 53rd International Film Festival of India in Goa, Bihar Art, Culture and Youth Affairs Department Secretary Bandana Preyashi said there are enormous potential and possibilities of film making in the eastern state.

"Bihar has pristine locations and adequate infrastructure. The glorious past of the state in the field of art and culture and natural cinematic treasures are enough to attract filmmakers. Thus, we are inviting them to come and explore," she said.

Preyashi also inaugurated 'Bihar Pavillion', set up for the first time at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The theme we have kept is 'explore Bihar'. The state government is keen to create the entire ecosystem that a film requires. Today was the first day of the IFFI-2022 and my meeting with filmmakers and other stakeholders was very fruitful. The government is inviting film industries' stakeholders to come and explore the state," Preyashi told PTI over the phone from Goa.

She apprised the movie makers of the efforts and measures being taken by the state government to promote the film Industry in Bihar and assured them of institutional support and complete ecosystem, she said.

I also briefed them about the key features of the upcoming Bihar Film Promotion Policy which includes financial incentives for film making in the state, special subsidy for regional movies, single window clearance for all government's permissions, proper security and safety arrangements," Preyashi said.

The film festival will continue till November 28.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bihar

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 23:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU