Govt is committed to celebrate vibrant cultural traditions of Northeast: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday that the Union Cabinet's decision to name the new airport in Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh as Donyi Polo Airport reflects the government's commitment to celebrating the vibrant cultural traditions of the Northeast.
The airport will improve connectivity and boost commerce as well as tourism in Arunachal Pradesh, he added.
The Cabinet approved the naming of the greenfield airport at Hollongi in Itanagar.
A resolution was passed by the Arunachal Pradesh government to name the airport as 'Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar'. It "reflects the people's reverence of the Sun (Donyi) and the Moon (Polo) to symbolise the traditions and rich cultural heritage of the state," according to an official statement.
In another tweet, Modi said the raise in the price of ethanol used for blending in petrol is an important decision which will benefit those associated with the sugar industry and hardworking sugarcane farmers.
First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 23:02 IST
