BJP's Sushil Modi targets CM Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns

The in Bihar targetted Chief Minister after Law minister Kartikeya Singh, who was shifted out of the law ministry, resigned on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the chief minister Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that the government lost its first wicket and is set to lose more soon.

"The first wicket of government fell and more will tumble in future. Nitish Kumar was clean bowled in the first over," Modi said.

Coming under fire for allowing a kidnap accused to continue as the law minister, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday swapped Kartikeya Singh's portfolio with the sugarcane minister Shamim Ahmed. Soon after, Singh tendered his resignation which was accepted by the chief minister's office and forwarded to Governor Phagu Chouhan.

Another MLA Niraj Kumar Bablu said: "There is an Ali Baba Chalis Chor government running in Bihar. Nitish Kumar changed the portfolio of his cabinet minister but everyone is tainted. It is a kind of Ali Baba Chalis Chor government."

Alok Ranjan, the former minister and a MLA said: "Nitish Kumar is politically so compulsive that he is offering minister posts to leaders having criminal backgrounds. Nitish Kumar left the NDA by saying that he disrespected saffron leaders. Now, I want to say that he would realise the disrespect while staying among tainted leaders within Mahagathbandhan in Bihar."

