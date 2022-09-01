BJP's Sushil Modi targets CM Nitish Kumar as Bihar law minister resigns

-
ALSO READ
Nadda to meet Bihar party leaders for strategy in state after BJP's ouster
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
Why didn't BJP try to stop Bihar CM Nitish Kumar from leaving NDA alliance?
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
-
The BJP in Bihar targetted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after Law minister Kartikeya Singh, who was shifted out of the law ministry, resigned on Wednesday.
Taking a dig at the chief minister BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that the Nitish Kumar government lost its first wicket and is set to lose more soon.
"The first wicket of Nitish Kumar government fell and more will tumble in future. Nitish Kumar was clean bowled in the first over," Modi said.
Coming under fire for allowing a kidnap accused to continue as the law minister, Nitish Kumar on Wednesday swapped Kartikeya Singh's portfolio with the sugarcane minister Shamim Ahmed. Soon after, Singh tendered his resignation which was accepted by the chief minister's office and forwarded to Governor Phagu Chouhan.
Another MLA Niraj Kumar Bablu said: "There is an Ali Baba Chalis Chor government running in Bihar. Nitish Kumar changed the portfolio of his cabinet minister but everyone is tainted. It is a kind of Ali Baba Chalis Chor government."
Alok Ranjan, the former minister and a BJP MLA said: "Nitish Kumar is politically so compulsive that he is offering minister posts to leaders having criminal backgrounds. Nitish Kumar left the NDA by saying that he disrespected saffron leaders. Now, I want to say that he would realise the disrespect while staying among tainted leaders within Mahagathbandhan in Bihar."
--IANS
ajk/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU