You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Business Standard

Residents clash in Noida society, 2 security guards detained: Police

Two private security guards of a housing complex here were taken into police custody over clashes between two groups of residents, officials said

Topics
noida | housing society

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

Two private security guards of a housing complex here were taken into police custody over clashes between two groups of residents, officials said on Friday.

The two groups of the residents of Hyde Park in Sector 78, located within the Sector 113 police station limits, clashed on Thursday night, resulting in minor injuries to two women, they added.

"The clashes broke out between the residents over the post of president of the society's Apartment Owners' Association (AOA). The guards also got involved in the fight, leading to injuries to two women," a police official said.

"Two guards have been detained following a complaint from the injured women and further investigation is underway," the police official said.

Police said CCTV footage is being analysed to ascertain the sequence of events.

Video clips purportedly of the clash are circulating on social media platforms.

In one of the clips, a woman is seen slapping a security guard.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:17 IST

