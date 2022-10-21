JUST IN
Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo
Residents clash in Noida society, 2 security guards detained: Police
Telangana willing to prepare list of sexual offenders, says KT Rama Rao
Dengue patient in UP transfused fruit juice instead of platelets, dies
Chinese woman held for involvement in anti-India activities: Delhi Police
Latest news LIVE: Military chopper crashes near Arunachal Pradesh's Migging
Delhi Police intensifies patrolling in national capital ahead of Diwali
Ruling JMM's central committee member shot dead in Jharkhand's Garhwa
PM Modi to visit Kedarnath-Badrinath today; tight security in place
BJP leaders dub Delhi govt 'anti-Hindu' over cracker ban ahead of Diwali
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Lankan defence minister meets CDS Gen Anil Chauhan on sidelines of DefExpo
Bow to all policemen who laid down their lives in line of duty: Kejriwal
Business Standard

Army helicopter crashes in Arunachal's Migging; search operation underway

An Army helicopter crashed at Migging in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, a defence official said

Topics
helicopter crash | Arunachal Pradesh | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  Itanagar 

Chopper crash, Kedarnath

An Army helicopter crashed at Migging in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, a defence official said.

The advanced light helicopter, carrying Army personnel, was on regular sorties, he said.

The incident took place at 10.43 am, and search operation is underway, the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on helicopter crash

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 12:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.