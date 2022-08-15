JUST IN
Business Standard

Bill Gates hails Modi for prioritising healthcare, digital transformation

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates congratulated PM Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development

Bill Gates | Microsoft | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bill Gates, Microsoft

Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Monday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for prioritising healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development.

Gates remarks came on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day.

"I congratulate @narendramodi for prioritizing healthcare and digital transformation while spearheading India's development. India's progress in these sectors is inspiring and we are fortunate to partner in this journey," he tweeted using the hashtag 'AmritMahotsav'.

India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 13:41 IST

