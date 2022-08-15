I-Day celebrations held in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh amid tight security

celebrations were held across Punjab, and common capital on Monday amid tight security arrangements.

Flags were hoisted at district headquarters and other places, officials said.

Tributes were paid to freedom fighters who played a vital role in the struggle for independence.

Governor and Administrator Banwarilal Purohit hoisted the flag at an event in the Union territory and Governor Bandaru Dattatreya in Ambala Cantonment.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann hoisted the tricolour at a state-level function at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, and his counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar in Panipat's Samalkha.

In their speeches, Mann and Khattar greeted people on the country's 76th .

In Ludhiana, Mann also inspected the parade and took salute from the march past.

Addressing the gathering, he spoke about dedicating 75 'Aam Aadmi clinics' to the people on the occasion of .

Mann asserted that his government will regularise jobs of temporary employees. "More jobs will be created. Industry will come here and there will be a single-window system for industry," he said.

On the promise of 300 units of free electricity for each household, Mann said that out of a total of 74 lakh households, 51 lakh will get zero electricity bills from September 1.

Greeting people on Independence Day, Khattar said the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took many bold decisions, including abolishing special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and surgical and air strikes.

He also referred to some other decisions taken by the Modi government, including on the Citizenship Amendment Act, triple talaq and the Agnipath scheme.

Khattar said lakhs of people hoisted the tricolour at their homes in response to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, while under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', several programmes have been organised.

The Haryana chief minister also touched upon several initiatives of his government.

The BJP leader said the dispensation has adopted zero-tolerance towards corruption, given good governance and 87,000 people have so far been given government jobs purely on the basis of merit.

Khattar said his government has ensured equitable development.

"Several steps have been taken for women empowerment. Our target is to increase the strength of women from the present 10 per cent to 15 per cent in the police force," Khattar said.

Under the state government's ambitious 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' scheme, beneficiaries are getting benefits of various government schemes at their doorsteps, said Khattar.

He said players of the state have brought laurels for the nation, including in the recently held Commonwealth Games.

