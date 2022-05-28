Even BJP govts haven't sent teams to study 'Gujarat model': Jignesh Mevani

-
ALSO READ
Arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani reaches Assam, taken to Kokrajhar
Wrong precedent: Goa Congress condemns arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani
Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in Assam soon after court grants bail
Jignesh Mevani remanded to 5 days' police custody in second case in Assam
Assam court reserves order on bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani
-
Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani on Saturday slammed the Left government in Kerala for sending a delegation of senior officers to study a system aiding good governance introduced by BJP-ruled Gujarat.
Mevani, who is in Thrikkakara constituency to campaign for Congress candidate Uma Thomas, said there was some sort of pact between the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP in the state.
Referring to the 'Gujarat model' of development, the independent MLA from Gujarat said, "It is anti-minority, anti-Dalit. The Gujarat model has no agenda of secularism and social justice. The Gujarat model doesn't have faith in the Indian Constitution."
"We are far behind Kerala when it comes to education and public health. Gujarat model has been the model of loot and plunder. It's the model of corporate loot. Our land and resources have been handed over to corporate giants. That's what the Gujarat model is," Mevani alleged.
He criticised the visit of Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy and his staffer to Gujarat in April this year to attend a presentation on the Gujarat Chief Minister's Dashboard system for project implementation in the western state.
He noted that there are over a dozen BJP chief ministers but none of them have visited Gujarat or sent a team of top bureaucrats to study the so called Gujarat model.
"No BJP chief minister has gone to Gujarat to appreciate or celebrate the Gujarat model the way the LDF is trying. This is a very dangerous sign."
Mevani campaigned for Uma Thomas at Thrikkakara constituency and attended a public meeting seeking votes for the Congress candidate.
Kerala's CPI(M)-led LDF government had in April sent a two-member high-level official team to Gujarat to study a system aiding good governance introduced by the BJP-ruled state, sparking a row in the southern state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU