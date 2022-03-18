Bipartisan group of US lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin

-
ALSO READ
'Barbarian act': World leaders condemn Russian invasion of Ukraine
Russia seeking military assistance from China in Ukraine: US official
Designate Russia as terrorist state: Ukraine President urges UK Parliament
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian troops sweep in
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy in Kyiv advises country's students to leave
-
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers on Thursday urged India to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The lawmakers, led by Congressman Joe Wilson and Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna, had a call with India's top envoy to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu where they discussed the matter.
Appreciated the opportunity to join Wilson in a bipartisan call with Ambassador Sandhu, urging India to speak out against Putin's targeting of civilians in Ukraine, Khanna said.
"On both sides of the aisle, friends of India are urging India to use its influence for peace," he said in a tweet.
Congressman Wilson tweeted, "Grateful to join my colleague in a bipartisan call with the Ambassador of India to the U.S. It is critical that world leaders condemn the atrocities being committed by Putin in Ukraine."
This is for the second time in two days that US lawmakers have urged India to condemn Russia over its military offensive against Ukraine.
A day earlier, two lawmakers Ted W Lieu and Tom Malinowski, had urged India to condemn Russia.
"Though we understand India's relationship with Russia, we are disappointed with your government's decision to abstain from the UN General Assembly's March 2 vote," they had said in a letter to Sandhu.
Early this week, Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera had expressed his disappointment over India abstaining at the UN vote against Russia.
"Even worse, India is now reportedly looking to bypass international sanctions and buy Russian oil at a steeply discounted rate, potentially giving Putin an economic lifeline at a time when the Russian economy is reeling from international sanctions," Bera had said in a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU