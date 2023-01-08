JUST IN
13 new companies start construction at facilities in Sri City: Official
Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official
Centre gets extension to frame CAA rules for 7th consecutive time
Toll in terror attack in J&K's Dhangri climbs to 7; villagers demand probe
Leaders from Shimla district, Rajput community lead in HP cabinet extension
Eviction drive to clear 500 hectares of forest land in Assam: Officials
Gadkari bats for decarbonising transport sector, push for ethanol economy
Studying abroad not just about degree: Experts on foreign campuses in India
Some areas of Uttarakhand's Joshimath declared disaster-affected
India provides 75 buses to Sri Lanka to support public transport system
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
J&K unit of BJP hits out at PDP chief for making remarks on national flag
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bird flu in Kerala: Preventive measures to be taken, says Health Minister

In the wake of bird flu cases being reported in the State, Kerala HM Veena George said there's no cause for concern, but precautions need to be taken for preventing transmission of infection to humans

Topics
Bird Flu | Kerala | health news

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

In the wake of bird flu cases being reported in the State, Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday said there was no cause for concern, but precautions need to be taken for preventing transmission of the infection to humans.

The Minister, according to a government release, said that all districts have been alerted and everyone should follow directions issued by the Health department.

The release said that the Health department was monitoring for fever and other symptoms among people in the affected areas.

Symptoms of the infection in humans include severe upper back pain, fever, cough, shortness of breath, cold and blood in the sputum, it said.

Those at risk of the infection should get in touch with the nearest health center or a doctor on noticing any of these symptoms or if they have respiratory problems, the release said.

It also said that bird flu or avian influenza is an infectious viral disease found in birds which is not usually transmitted to humans. But it can infect in rare cases due to a mutation in the virus, it said.

Therefore, those who come into contact with birds -- infected and healthy -- should take preventive measures like wearing gloves, face masks and washing hands frequently, the release said.

The disease can affect all kinds of birds like chicken, duck, quail, goose, turkey and ornamental birds, it said.

On Saturday, bird flu was confirmed in one of the wards of Chempu panchayat in Kottayam district and 1,317 birds, including ducks, chickens and love birds were culled.

Revenue, health, police, panchayat and animal protection departments worked jointly to cull the birds and scientifically destroy the remains, the district administration said in a release.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on bird flu

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 19:42 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU