Bird flu: No cause for concern in other parts of Thane, says collector

-
ALSO READ
Chinese woman dies from H5N6 strain of bird flu in Sichuan province
54-year-old woman in China died last month from H5N6 strain of bird flu
Bird flu scare in Maharashtra, 100 chickens found dead in poultry farm
Rajasthan avian flu: Chickens not yet inflicted with disease, says AHD secy
US farming takes a hit, highly pathogenic bird flu is found in turkey farm
-
In light to the bird flu cases detected in Shahapur, Thane District Collector Rajesh Narvekar on Friday assured that there was no cause for concern in other parts of the district in Maharashtra.
Bird flu cases have been detected in Shahapur, following the death of around 100 birds at a poultry farm in Vehloli village in the tehsil recently. Samples collected from the dead birds were sent to a Pune-based laboratory for testing and the results confirmed that they had died due to H5N1 avian influenza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Thane Zilla Parishad, Dr Bhausaheb Dangde had earlier said. Speaking to reporters, Narvekar said the district administration has issued a notification for culling of birds in the farms within one-km radius of the affected farm.
Apart from bird flu cases reported from Shahapur, no cases have been detected in any other part of the district, he said, assuring people there was no cause for panic.
Meanwhile, at least 15,600 broiler birds had been culled in Shahapur in compliance with the standard operating procedure till Friday morning, the PRO of the Thane Zilla Parishad Pankaj Chavan said.
Apart from this, 7,962 layer birds, 20 ducks, 980 eggs, litter feed etc have also been culled, he said, adding that the process of culling is underway. The district administration is monitoring the situation closely to prevent the spread to other locations, the official said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU