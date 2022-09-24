Biswananth Sinha new Additional Chief Secretary to the Kerala Finance Dept

/ -- Biswananth Sinha, a 1992- batch IAS officer, has been appointed as additional chief secretary of the Department of Finance. The cadre senior officer would also continue to function as additional chief secretary of the store purchase department and Chief Executive Officer of the Rebuild initiative. Sinha was Additional Chief, Planning and Economic Affairs department. Earlier, he had also served as the District Collector of Kottayam, Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Mr Sinha is a native of Bihar and alumni of the Delhi School of Economics. During 30-year long career in the Indian Administrative Service, he served as Director, Textiles, Managing Director, State Cooperative Bank, Deputy Director, Secretary, Public Works Department, Sports, Additional Resident Commissioner, House, Joint Secretary, Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Principal Secretary of Personnel and General Administration, Finance and SC/ST Welfare / Social Justice & Empowerment department.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906444/Biswanath_Sinha.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)